Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Up 7.6%

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.44 and last traded at $3.38. Approximately 2,077,805 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 8,686,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

Several analysts have commented on CIFR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $999.17 million, a PE ratio of -34.40 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average of $3.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 149.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 34,947 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining during the third quarter valued at $255,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Cipher Mining by 22.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,403,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 256,097 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 93.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

