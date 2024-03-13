ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 65.9% from the February 14th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EMO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,621. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $38.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.97 and a 200 day moving average of $33.66.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%.

Institutional Trading of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 4.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $2,535,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 52.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 31,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 31.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 25,243 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

