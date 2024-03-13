Co. Ltd. Zuu Acquires 1,831 Shares of Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO) Stock

Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 1,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $21,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,399,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,799,928. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Co. Ltd. Zuu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 8th, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 22 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $264.00.
- On Wednesday, March 6th, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 23 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $276.00.
- On Monday, March 4th, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 38 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.40 per share, for a total transaction of $471.20.
- On Thursday, February 29th, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 5,556 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $66,672.00.
- On Tuesday, February 27th, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 2,014 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,175.00.
- On Friday, February 9th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 46,593 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $548,865.54.
Pono Capital Two Price Performance
Shares of PTWO remained flat at $12.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average of $10.92. Pono Capital Two, Inc. has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $15.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pono Capital Two
About Pono Capital Two
Pono Capital Two, Inc does not have any significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.
