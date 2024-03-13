Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.92

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.92 and last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 248090 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Cognyte Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.68. The stock has a market cap of $551.41 million, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.33. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $79.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 33,925 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognyte Software by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,217 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Cognyte Software by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cognyte Software by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

