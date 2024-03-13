Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 77.1% from the February 14th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance
PSF traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.79. The stock had a trading volume of 15,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,766. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.71. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $20.19.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 7.78%.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
