Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 77.1% from the February 14th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

PSF traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.79. The stock had a trading volume of 15,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,766. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.71. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $20.19.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 7.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

