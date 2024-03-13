Coin98 (C98) Hits 1-Day Volume of $26.66 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Coin98 token can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a total market cap of $315.53 million and $26.66 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded up 6.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Coin98

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 714,444,335 tokens. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

