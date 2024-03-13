Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.71

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Comerica has increased its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Comerica has a dividend payout ratio of 45.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Comerica to earn $6.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.8%.

Comerica Stock Down 1.3 %

CMA opened at $51.73 on Wednesday. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $57.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.75.

Insider Activity at Comerica

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.07 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at $920,840.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,276.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 58,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMA shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Comerica from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Comerica from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

