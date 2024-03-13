Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Short Interest Up 436.4% in February

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 156,100 shares, an increase of 436.4% from the February 14th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Price Performance
CODYY stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.32. 356,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,969. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.12. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $15.51.
About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Compagnie de Saint-Gobain
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.