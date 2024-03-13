Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Short Interest Up 436.4% in February

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 156,100 shares, an increase of 436.4% from the February 14th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Price Performance

CODYY stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.32. 356,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,969. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.12. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $15.51.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.