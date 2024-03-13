Contrasting Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ready Capital and EPR Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ready Capital 1 3 1 0 2.00 EPR Properties 1 6 3 0 2.20

Ready Capital presently has a consensus target price of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 26.19%. EPR Properties has a consensus target price of $48.55, suggesting a potential upside of 15.16%. Given Ready Capital’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ready Capital is more favorable than EPR Properties.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ready Capital 35.69% 7.99% 1.54% EPR Properties 24.52% 6.96% 3.03%

Dividends

This table compares Ready Capital and EPR Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Ready Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.5%. EPR Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Ready Capital pays out 51.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EPR Properties pays out 167.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EPR Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Ready Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.1% of Ready Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of EPR Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Ready Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of EPR Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Ready Capital has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EPR Properties has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ready Capital and EPR Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ready Capital $945.81 million 1.63 $339.45 million $2.34 3.81 EPR Properties $705.67 million 4.52 $173.05 million $1.97 21.40

Ready Capital has higher revenue and earnings than EPR Properties. Ready Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EPR Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

EPR Properties beats Ready Capital on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments. It operates through three segments: SBC Lending and Acquisitions; Small Business Lending; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The SBC Lending and Acquisitions segment originates SBC loans across the full life-cycle of an SBC property, including construction, bridge, stabilized, and agency channels. The Small Business Lending segment acquires, originates, and services owner-occupied loans guaranteed by the SBA under its SBA Section 7(a) Program. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates residential mortgage loans. The company was formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation and changed its name to Ready Capital Corporation in September 2018. Ready Capital Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have total assets of approximately $5.7 billion (after accumulated depreciation of approximately $1.4 billion) across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns.

