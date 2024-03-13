CONX (NASDAQ:CONXU) Trading 0.5% Higher

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONXU – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $10.65. Approximately 3,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.
CONX Trading Up 0.5 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47.
About CONX
CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.
