Covenant (COVN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $8.11 Million

Covenant (COVN) traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 12th. Covenant has a market capitalization of $8.11 million and approximately $7,004.32 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Covenant has traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Covenant token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0753 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Covenant

Covenant’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,710,230 tokens. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.game. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.

Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.

[Telegram](https://t.me/CovenantChild%5FGlobal)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/rZhwRe7hgP)[Medium](https://medium.com/@CovenantChild)”

Buying and Selling Covenant

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covenant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covenant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

