Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CTO Chi Fung Cheng Sells 55,000 Shares

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $1,151,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 10,048,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,317,239.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

On Tuesday, February 20th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $1,164,350.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 60,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $1,225,800.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 60,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $1,297,200.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 60,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $1,152,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 60,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $1,110,600.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

CRDO traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,170,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.26 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.22. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $23.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 20.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $53.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRDO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Credo Technology Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,991,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 255.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,162,371 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,625,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,921,000 after acquiring an additional 161,917 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,322,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,087 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.