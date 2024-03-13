Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Short Interest Up 88.9% in February

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 88.9% from the February 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Crimson Wine Group Stock Performance

Shares of CWGL stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.83. 841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,073. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Crimson Wine Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.92.

About Crimson Wine Group

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It also sells bulk wines and grapes; provides custom winemaking; and offers other non-wine products, such as merchandise. It sells its products under the Pine Ridge Vineyards, Archery Summit, Chamisal Vineyards, Seghesio Family Vineyards, Double Canyon, Seven Hills Winery, and Malene Wines brand names.

