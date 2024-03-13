Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Short Interest Up 88.9% in February

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 88.9% from the February 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Crimson Wine Group Stock Performance
Shares of CWGL stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.83. 841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,073. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Crimson Wine Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.92.
