Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.89

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.89 and traded as low as $5.85. Crimson Wine Group shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 1,847 shares.

Crimson Wine Group Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.92.

About Crimson Wine Group

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It also sells bulk wines and grapes; provides custom winemaking; and offers other non-wine products, such as merchandise. It sells its products under the Pine Ridge Vineyards, Archery Summit, Chamisal Vineyards, Seghesio Family Vineyards, Double Canyon, Seven Hills Winery, and Malene Wines brand names.

Further Reading

