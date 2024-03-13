Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF) Short Interest Update

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the February 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Crystal Valley Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CYVF stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.50. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 954. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.24 and a 200 day moving average of $59.23. Crystal Valley Financial has a 1-year low of $55.35 and a 1-year high of $65.00.

Crystal Valley Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st.

About Crystal Valley Financial

Crystal Valley Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First State Bank that provides various personal and business banking products and services in Northern Indiana, the United States. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as IRAs.

