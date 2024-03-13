CT Global Managed Portfolio Income Plans Dividend of GBX 1.80 (LON:CMPI)

CT Global Managed Portfolio Income (LON:CMPI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
CT Global Managed Portfolio Income Price Performance
Shares of CT Global Managed Portfolio Income stock opened at GBX 111.26 ($1.43) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £56.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,112.60. CT Global Managed Portfolio Income has a 52-week low of GBX 98 ($1.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 124.88 ($1.60). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 110.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 110.05.
About CT Global Managed Portfolio Income
