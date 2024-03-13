Daihen Corp (OTCMKTS:DAIPF) Short Interest Update

Daihen Corp (OTCMKTS:DAIPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 65.9% from the February 14th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Daihen Price Performance
DAIPF remained flat at C$32.31 on Wednesday. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$32.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.31. Daihen has a 1-year low of C$28.08 and a 1-year high of C$38.00.
Daihen Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Daihen
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Daihen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daihen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.