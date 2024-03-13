Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Short Interest Update

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the February 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of DIFTY traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,466. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $30.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.30 and its 200 day moving average is $27.51.

About Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd.

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs, constructs, and rents apartments and condominiums in Japan. It operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Finance. The company design and construct rental housing and other structure construction; ironwork and construction; building management and renovation, and whole building leasing; rental housing tenant guarantor services; advertising; and LP gas supply businesses.

