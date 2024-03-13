Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Short Interest Update

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the February 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of DIFTY traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,466. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $30.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.30 and its 200 day moving average is $27.51.
About Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd.
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.