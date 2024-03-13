Dana (NYSE:DAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,608,126 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 1,091,629 shares.The stock last traded at $12.10 and had previously closed at $12.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAN. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dana from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dana from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.43.

Dana Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.63.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dana Incorporated will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Dana Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Dana’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Dana by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Dana by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 10,466 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Dana in the third quarter valued at about $335,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Dana by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dana during the 3rd quarter worth about $567,000. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

