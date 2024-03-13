Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 70.8% from the February 14th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Danske Bank A/S stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,763. Danske Bank A/S has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 40.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danske Bank A/S will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Danske Bank A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.3877 per share. This is a boost from Danske Bank A/S’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Danske Bank A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 41.57%.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.

