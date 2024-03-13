Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 70.8% from the February 14th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Danske Bank A/S Price Performance
Danske Bank A/S stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,763. Danske Bank A/S has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82.
Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 40.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danske Bank A/S will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Danske Bank A/S Increases Dividend
About Danske Bank A/S
Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Danske Bank A/S
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.