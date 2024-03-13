Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DENN. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.92.

Denny’s Stock Performance

Shares of Denny’s stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.92. 335,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,312. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average is $9.58. The firm has a market cap of $473.65 million, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.94. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $12.53.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.67 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Denny’s

In other news, Director John C. Miller sold 35,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $327,070.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 740,626 shares in the company, valued at $6,850,790.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Denny’s by 100.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Denny’s by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Denny’s by 37.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Denny’s by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

