Dentgroup LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Dentgroup LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,642 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 5.8% of Dentgroup LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,592,000 after acquiring an additional 350,950 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,750,000 after acquiring an additional 150,564 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $918,324,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,117,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,113,000 after acquiring an additional 29,966 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $342.74. 523,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $229.14 and a 12-month high of $346.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $326.85 and its 200-day moving average is $301.90.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

