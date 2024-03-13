Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the energy company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Devon Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 89.8% annually over the last three years. Devon Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 32.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Devon Energy to earn $5.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN stock opened at $46.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.31 and its 200 day moving average is $45.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.18. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $56.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,145,039 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $715,360,000 after acquiring an additional 823,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $692,813,000 after purchasing an additional 356,448 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,881,000 after purchasing an additional 99,059 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,984,000 after buying an additional 2,752,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,833,240 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $218,946,000 after buying an additional 645,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

