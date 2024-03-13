Dexus (OTCMKTS:DXSPF) Trading 3.5% Higher

Dexus (OTCMKTS:DXSPF – Get Free Report) traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.65 and last traded at $7.65. 6,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 185% from the average session volume of 2,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.
Dexus Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.65.
About Dexus
Dexus engages in real estate investments, leasing and tenant services. It operates its business through following segments: Office, Industrial, Property Management, Funds Management, Development & Trading, and Others. The Office segment offers domestic office space with any associated retail space, car parks and office developments.
