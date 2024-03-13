Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) Short Interest Down 82.1% in February

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, a decrease of 82.1% from the February 14th total of 304,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Digital Brands Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBGI. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Brands Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Digital Brands Group during the first quarter worth $39,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Brands Group during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. NVP Associates LLC bought a new position in Digital Brands Group during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Digital Brands Group during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Digital Brands Group Stock Performance

Shares of DBGI stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $3.35. The stock had a trading volume of 40,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,250. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09. Digital Brands Group has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $39.00.

Digital Brands Group Company Profile

Digital Brands Group, Inc engages in the provision of apparel products under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates through DSTLD, Bailey, H&J, Stateside, and Sundry segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as tops, sweaters, dresses, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, rompers, suiting, sportswear, shirts, jackets, pants, shorts, polos, T-shirts, skirts, athleisure bottoms, denims, and other accessory products, as well as suiting for men.

