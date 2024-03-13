Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Position Trimmed by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC owned 0.23% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $16,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 107,767.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,644,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,950,000 after buying an additional 15,629,573 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,328,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,117.6% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,397,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,058,000 after buying an additional 1,282,818 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,858,000 after buying an additional 447,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 7,868.4% during the third quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 392,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,253,000 after buying an additional 387,205 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.18. 178,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,529. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.61 and its 200 day moving average is $50.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $41.63 and a 1-year high of $56.39.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

