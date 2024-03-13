Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in February

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the February 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Dino Polska Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DNOPY remained flat at $54.05 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.08. Dino Polska has a 12-month low of $38.15 and a 12-month high of $62.80.
About Dino Polska
