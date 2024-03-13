Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in February

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the February 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Dino Polska Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNOPY remained flat at $54.05 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.08. Dino Polska has a 12-month low of $38.15 and a 12-month high of $62.80.

Get Dino Polska alerts:

About Dino Polska

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bread, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children's food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food, and small household appliance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Dino Polska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dino Polska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.