Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, an increase of 273.8% from the February 14th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares by 39.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares by 16.1% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $690,000.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GGLS traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,166. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.68.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Announces Dividend

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.1909 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st.

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares ETF (GGLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLS was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

