Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.51 Per Share

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.51 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21.

Domino’s Pizza has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Domino’s Pizza has a payout ratio of 34.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to earn $17.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $452.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $427.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $396.28. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $476.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,033,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 target price (up from $445.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $346.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.79.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

