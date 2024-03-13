DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on DRDGOLD from $17.00 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shares of DRD traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.31. 298,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,410. The company has a market cap of $718.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.26. DRDGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average is $8.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRD. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the third quarter worth about $320,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 36.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the second quarter worth about $147,000.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

