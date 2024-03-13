Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1105 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Dream Unlimited’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Dream Unlimited Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of Dream Unlimited stock opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average of $15.38. Dream Unlimited has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $18.48.
About Dream Unlimited
