Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1105 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Dream Unlimited’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Dream Unlimited Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Dream Unlimited stock opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average of $15.38. Dream Unlimited has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $18.48.

About Dream Unlimited

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

