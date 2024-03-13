Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Trading Up 2.2%

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 119,898 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 353,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a current ratio of 9.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.24. The firm has a market cap of C$52.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.87.
Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.
