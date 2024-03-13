Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Short Interest Update

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 102.8% from the February 14th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Eastside Distilling Trading Up 11.2 %

EAST traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $1.30. 93,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,480. Eastside Distilling has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $8.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $2.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastside Distilling

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eastside Distilling stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Eastside Distilling worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning + Printing. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.

