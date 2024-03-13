Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Short Interest Down 95.2% in February

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the February 14th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Eat & Beyond Global Trading Up 18.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EATBF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,921. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06. Eat & Beyond Global has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.27.

Get Eat & Beyond Global alerts:

Eat & Beyond Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, emerging growth, growth, expansion, buy-ins or buy-out investments. The firm focuses on investments in the plant-based protein and meat alternative food industry. It identifies and acquires equity in companies operating in the sectors of plant-based proteins, fermented proteins, cultured proteins/agriculture, food tech, and consumer packaged goods, as well as cell agriculture and other experimental projects.

Receive News & Ratings for Eat & Beyond Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eat & Beyond Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.