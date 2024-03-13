Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Short Interest Down 87.3% in February

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 87.3% from the February 14th total of 66,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 29.7% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 884,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after buying an additional 202,710 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 13.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 744,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 90,404 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 646,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 15,972 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 597,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 240,054 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 447,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,243 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ETJ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.43. The stock had a trading volume of 89,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,181. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.90. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $8.47.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.0579 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

