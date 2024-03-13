Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.18

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.18 and traded as high as $24.85. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $24.79, with a volume of 20,887 shares.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.85.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.1374 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $425,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 18.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 21.7% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 647,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after buying an additional 115,518 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 96.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 225,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 111,042 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.