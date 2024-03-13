Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.18

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.18 and traded as high as $24.85. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $24.79, with a volume of 20,887 shares.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.85.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.1374 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.