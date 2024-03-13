ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Short Interest Up 103.9% in February

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 103.9% from the February 14th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Stock Performance

Shares of ECA Marcellus Trust I stock remained flat at $0.47 during trading on Wednesday. 33,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,320. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.55.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This is a boost from ECA Marcellus Trust I’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.53%.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 52 development wells located in the Greene County, Pennsylvania. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

