eCash Trading Up 1.6% This Week (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 13th. eCash has a market cap of $1.28 billion and approximately $100.76 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One eCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,975.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.99 or 0.00594699 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00051607 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.13 or 0.00155029 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000472 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,660,798,423,092 coins and its circulating supply is 19,660,835,923,092 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

