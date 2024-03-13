EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Acquires New Position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 644.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BITO traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.65. The stock had a trading volume of 17,102,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,312,713. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $33.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.34.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

