EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Buys Shares of 28,693 iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 615.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNMA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.37. 12,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,169. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.78. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $45.06.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares GNMA Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1453 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

