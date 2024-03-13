EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,148,977 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.46.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

