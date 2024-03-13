EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Sells 23,211 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,211 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 15.4% in the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 84,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 11,352 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 102,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 28,509 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.3% during the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

GLDM stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,736,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,643. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $43.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.57 and a 200 day moving average of $39.52.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

