Emerald Health Therapeutics (CVE:EMH) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (CVE:EMH – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.26. 384,329 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 644,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.
Emerald Health Therapeutics Trading Down 3.8 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45. The firm has a market cap of C$52.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37.
Emerald Health Therapeutics Company Profile
Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis for medical purpose in Canada. The company is also involved in developing natural health products. It offers dried cannabis strains, pre-rolls, and cannabis oil products to its medical patients. The company was formerly known as T-Bird Pharma Inc and changed its name to Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc in June 2015.
