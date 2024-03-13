Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Short Interest Down 70.4% in February

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,170,000 shares, a drop of 70.4% from the February 14th total of 78,340,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after buying an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP raised its position in Enbridge by 80,631.1% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 33,460,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,205,251,000 after buying an additional 33,419,164 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Enbridge by 630.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,531,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,083,938,000 after buying an additional 28,076,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $714,662,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,749,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,365,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536,678 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.09. 3,504,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,966,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $40.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

