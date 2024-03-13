Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) SVP Sells $12,358.50 in Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) SVP Rodney Clemente sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $12,358.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 142,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,361.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Rodney Clemente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 5th, Rodney Clemente sold 975 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $14,517.75.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Rodney Clemente sold 830 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $13,205.30.

Shares of ERII traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.82. The stock had a trading volume of 353,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,725. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $30.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average is $18.63. The company has a market capitalization of $845.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.28.

Energy Recovery ( NASDAQ:ERII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $57.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.57 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Energy Recovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 6.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 49,671 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 42.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 22,562 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

