Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Short Interest Up 108.3% in February

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, an increase of 108.3% from the February 14th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Energy Transition Minerals Price Performance
GDLNF remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 372,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,196. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. Energy Transition Minerals has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.05.
Energy Transition Minerals Company Profile
