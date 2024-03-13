Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Short Interest Up 108.3% in February

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, an increase of 108.3% from the February 14th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Energy Transition Minerals Price Performance

GDLNF remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 372,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,196. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. Energy Transition Minerals has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.05.

Energy Transition Minerals Company Profile

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd engages in the mineral exploration and evaluation activities in Australia. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements and lithium. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Kvanefjeld project located in southern Greenland. The company was formerly known as Greenland Minerals Limited and changed its name to Energy Transition Minerals Ltd in November 2022.

