Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Short Interest Down 95.0% in February

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the February 14th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Entera Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,512. Entera Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $41.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80.

Get Entera Bio alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Entera Bio in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Institutional Trading of Entera Bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Entera Bio in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Entera Bio by 358.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35,968 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Entera Bio by 555.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 118,300 shares during the period. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entera Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.