Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.40. Envela shares last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 12,613 shares changing hands.

Envela Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $116.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envela

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Envela by 44.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Envela by 1,077.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Envela by 82.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envela by 52.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 110,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Envela during the third quarter worth about $66,000. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Envela Company Profile

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, fine watches, and other products.

