Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Short Interest Down 96.0% in February

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.0% from the February 14th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Eramet Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ERMAY remained flat at $7.18 on Wednesday. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465. Eramet has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average of $7.21.

About Eramet

ERAMET SA operates as a mining and metallurgical company in France, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company extracts and processes manganese ore and nickel ore; and extracts and develops mineral sands. It also produces ferronickel, nickel pig iron, briquettes, nickel salts, high purity nickel, nickel ferroalloys, and alloy steel and casting; manganese alloys, such as high-carbon ferromanganese, silicomanganese, low and medium-carbon ferromanganese, and low-carbon silicomanganese for use in batteries, pigments, construction, and automotive industries; and mineral sands, such as titanium dioxide, high-purity pig iron, zircon, and ilmenite used in ceramics and pigments.

