Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Short Interest Down 96.0% in February

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.0% from the February 14th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Eramet Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ERMAY remained flat at $7.18 on Wednesday. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465. Eramet has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average of $7.21.
About Eramet
