ERC20 (ERC20) Price Up 507.1% This Week

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 25% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 507.1% against the US dollar. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $150.52 million and $24,970.81 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00005590 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00016968 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00024759 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001627 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73,233.94 or 0.99965207 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00010062 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.80 or 0.00179914 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.17723892 USD and is up 1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $48,887.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

